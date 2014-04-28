It’s Not Selfish to Take Care of Yourself

Self-care is not selfish. Taking care of ourselves must be a priority, otherwise how can we care for others when we ourselves are virtually running on empty? This fact became all too clear to me a few months ago, and I had to take whatever time I needed to take care of me, leading me to an unplanned and unexpected writing hiatus.

Everyone and everything else had to take a backseat in some ways, until I felt the time was right and I was able to clear my mind and heart and press on. I did it to myself though. I tend to refer to it as Information Overload. You see, for the last several years, I’ve been using my spare time to read and research things I had not ever thought about before and had not learned in school all those many years ago.



Learning About Things I Never Thought About Before

In a way, I’ve spent the last few months doing what I can best refer to as a mind, body, soul and spirit detox. So many of those topics that I hadn’t ever thought about before are discussed in the hundreds and hundreds of books I’ve read over the last few years. Almost to the point of obsession. Within every book I’ve read, were numerous references and quotes from much older books from the early 1900’s and late 1800’s. Of course, I had to read those too to get the full history and details on the topics I’ve researched and read about.

Some have described my experience, my Information Overload, as an Awakening. Ok, I understand why now. I was not prepared for how I would feel once I reached the learning destination I felt compelled to discover.

While doing all of this reading and research, I kept feeling an overwhelming sense that I was about to learn something so big, so huge, enormous really, that once it happened, once my eyes were really opened to whatever I was about to learn, that I’d never be the same again.

I could tell that I was on the precipice of learning something about our world, our country, long-held beliefs about our history that I hadn’t learned or heard about before.

All of the reading and research I did about fluoride and mercury “amalgam” fillings really hit me where I live. I’ve been in dentistry for almost 25 years, caring for patients and doing everything I could to ensure they received the best care and attention, based on what I’d been taught to believe as truth by dental teachers and organizations.

After discovering the truth about fluoride, water fluoridation, mercury “silver” fillings, root canals and other dental treatments, everything else that I’d already learned about our world and our history as a country all came together, and it all made perfect sense. To say that I was heartbroken, devastated really, about everything I’ve learned about dentistry, the complete history of dentistry and the dental associations, the history of conventional medicine as we know it today, would be an immense understatement.

I knew I would never be the same again. I kept thinking to myself, considering how devastating and upsetting learning these things has been for me personally, Oh My God…, how it must feel to dentists who discover these things after having spent most or all of their dental careers blindly trusting and putting their faith in teachers and associations that do not deserve such faith and trust.

In a way it felt like I’d been walking around in life in a thick, dark fog, sort of like flying in an airplane through dense clouds for a long time, and then suddenly the clouds start dissipating and the blue skies and sun begin to break through until all of the clouds are gone and all you see is clear skies as far as the eye can see.

That’s why some have referred to my experience over the last few years as an Awakening. I now understand why people are often sarcastically referred to as Sheeple vs people. I don’t like that term at all, as it’s derogatory and demeaning to people who don’t know what they don’t know. Until they start thinking about things they never thought about before, and take the time to learn and educate themselves, everyone is a “sheeple” until they’re not. They deserve compassion, empathy and love, not ridicule and name-calling.

The flipside of that is people claiming that ignorance is bliss. No it’s not. Ignorance is downright harmful and dangerous, to ourselves and to everyone we love and care about. I just wish I knew then what I know now. Having spent the last few months taking care of myself physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually etc, I’m now able to press on and continue doing everything I can to help people and care for people on a much deeper level.